Bank of Commerce and Holmes County Bank announce merger

(Greenwood, MS, and Lexington, MS – May 1, 2025) – Bank of Commerce, through its parent company Commerce Bancorp Inc., and Holmes County Bank, through its parent Holmes County Corporation, today

announced they have signed a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion, the combined institution

will strengthen its position as one of Mississippi’s leading community banks, with 15 locations across North

and Central Mississippi and total assets exceeding $1.1 billion.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of Holmes shareholders. No shareholder vote is required from Commerce.

“Holmes County Bank is the perfect merger partner for Bank of Commerce,” said Bryan Thornhill, President and CEO of Commerce. “Both companies are long-standing institutions, with a strong tradition of serving our communities. We share the same values of putting people and relationships first and making a positive difference in the lives of our local communities and customers. We look forward to the Holmes County Bank family joining ours and believe the combined institution will bring more products and services to the communities we are proud to serve.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Bank of Commerce. We are both true community banks with strong ties to Mississippi and our communities,” said Robert Killebrew, President and CEO of Holmes. “We believe this will be a success for all of our customers and clients, as well as our employees and our communities.”

Following the merger, Bank of Commerce will operate 15 branches across the region, strengthening its reach in North and Central Mississippi.