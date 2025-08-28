Big Deals!
HomeLocalBank of Commerce Invests $18,000 in MCFAC to Expand Financial Education

Bank of Commerce Invests $18,000 in MCFAC to Expand Financial Education

by
SHARE NOW
Bank of Commerce Invests $18,000 in MCFAC to Expand Financial Education

According to a statement released on August 28th, Bank of Commerce has made an $18,000 investment to MCFAC to expand financial education. Click here to read the full press release.
Back in May, Bank of Commerce announced a merger with Holmes County Bank. Read that article here.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/64202/admit-one

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE