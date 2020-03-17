Baptist Leake Sets Modified Hours

Leake – Due to the health and welfare concerns Baptist Leake has established modified Visitors hours and guidelines.

Baptist Leake will be limiting visiting hours to:

7 AM – 8 AM

6 PM – 7 PM

Only 2 visitors per room, no visitors age 17 or under

All visitors will be temperature checked and will be ask to complete a screening form. If any visitor has a temp of 100.4 or greater access to visit will not be allowed.

This process will be put in place

beginning Tuesday, March 17th.

All visitors please use the Emergency Department entrance.