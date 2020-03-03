Home » Leake » PHOTOS: Baptist Moblie Mammography in Carthage Yesterday

PHOTOS: Baptist Moblie Mammography in Carthage Yesterday

Posted on

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and the Mississippi Baptist Health Foundation hosted a open house yesterday to introduce the community to the new mobile mammography unit at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake. Beginning at age 40, annual screening mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Baptist also has financial assistance available through the “fund for the girls” to help those who are underinsured and under-served. Contact the Baptist Foundation at 601-968-1489 for more information.

 

 

Submit a Comment