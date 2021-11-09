Basketball Camp + Basketball Game Between City Employees & School District Employees

A new event is coming to Carthage this year. The “Bridging The Gap: Let’s Play Ball” Basketball Camp will be held on Saturday November 13th at Leake Central Jr. High School.

Youth Basketball Camp Schedule is as follows:

9-10 am – Ages 6-8

10-11 am – Ages 9-11

11am-12pm – Ages 12-14

12pm – Lunch

There will also be presentations for parents while children are in basketball camp. Phyllis Bell-Luckett as well as Kimberly McDonald will be speaking with parents.

At 1:30 pm Leake County School District Staff will face off with City of Carthage Employees in a basketball game. Admission is free.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the day’s events.