The Leake Central Junior High Basketball Camp is coming to Carthage. The camp will include offense/defense training, team shooting skills, a camp t-shirt and lunch refreshments too. Boys and Girls grades 3-8 are invited to attend. The cost is $40. timing will be 10am-1pm daily for the three day camp starting the week May 31st-June 2nd for grades 3-5 and June 3rd-5th for grades 6-8. For more information or to register contact Rycki Chatman at 601-267-8909 or [email protected].