Battery Theft, an Accident and a Car on the Railroad Tracks in Neshoba

Tuesday, 7/6/22

 

1:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver in the Tucker area on Hwy. 19.

5:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on W Beacon Street near Burger King.

6:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a battery stolen from a vehicle on Columbus avenue.

6:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to the report of a vehicle that had driven onto the railroad tracks on Gum Street.

7:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Road 149.

 

 

