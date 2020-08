Be aware. Car stickers, logos, and certain vanity plates can give out to much information to the wrong person.

The Leake County Sheriff’s Dept is reminding individuals to think before placing those items on a vehicle. Sheriff Atkinson said “while these stickers and logos can seem to represent a positive and unique spirit about them, the information provided could possibly set the stage for a crime. Don’t be a driving target.” Be alert, be aware. It might just protect yourself and your family.