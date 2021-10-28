Be Multipliers, Not Dividers, Says Candidate; Election Is Next Week

PHOTO: WTOK News Center 11

PRESTON, Miss.–The election for state Senate District 32 is next week and if you live in parts of Winston County and areas east of Philadelphia, you’ll have a chance to make a difference by election a new senator. Stan Copeland is one of nine people running.

“My campaign slogan is let’s multiply, not divide,” said Copeland, in an interview with our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11. “I believe there’s enough people in the country talking about division. That’s why I want to be a multiplier., A multiplier is someone who can bring value to all the talents and resources around them.”

Copeland is a graduate of East Miss. Community College and Mississippi State, with a degree in forestry and business management.

“For economics, I’d like to see job training paired with industry needs, for example right now we have a mass shortage of truck drivers across the United States. On education, I want to make sure our teachers have the most competitive salary packages of neighboring states or the U.S if possible,” said Copeland.

He said his Christian beliefs inform all of his decisions.

“I want every decision I make to be found in the King James Bible. I want to make sure our children are taken care of from the time of conception all the way through life. That’s why I believe improvements in our economics and education will be extremely beneficial to this district,” he said.

Other candidates are W.J. Coleman, Rod Hickman, Bradley Joseph Sudduth, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, and Keith Jackson,