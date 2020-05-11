Beauty Salons and Barbershops Reopen Today!!!!!!

Beauty Salons and Barbershops can reopen! According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Beauty Salons and Barbershops are now allowed open effective 8a.m. today. However, strict guidelines have been put in place. Complete deep cleaning, facemask usage, daily employee screenings, and customer limitations, are all steps being implemented. All lobbies must remain closed. Additional details are provided below.

SALONS & BARBERSHOPS:

For businesses:

Before they can reopen, the entire salon or barbershop must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, salons and barbershops must be deep-cleaned daily.

All salons and barbershops are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Salons and barbershops must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Chairs are to be rearranged to ensure at least 6 feet between each customer and be sanitized after each use by a customer.

Only one customer per employee is allowed in the salon or barbershop at any given time.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

Employees must also wear disposable gloves and change them between customers, as well as wash their hands between every customer.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For customers: