Benefit Service for Long Time Leake School District Employee Today

A benefit will be held today to support a long term Leake County District educator. “The Thomastown/Rambo Creek area are having a Benefit Service for our own Mother Helen Clark this afternoon at Galilee MB Church under leadership of Pastor Kenneth Clayton,” according to organizers. Mother Clark is overcoming cancer and this event is to support her expenses through this process. “She was a Leake County School District for years at Thomastown and Leake Central and touched many lives just from her smile,”they went on to say. The program starts at 3pm. Location is Galilee Missionary Church, Kosciusko. Special guests will be Sister LaShai Martin, Pastor Martha Jones and the Heaven is my goal ministry, and The Sallis Southernaries. Everyone is welcome. Masks are required.