Home » B-MO in the MO'rning » Big Buck Contest

Big Buck Contest

Posted on

The 2021 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be held on Tuesday, November 9th in the Carthage Coliseum.  Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.  Admission, which includes supper, is $10 per adult and $5 per student. Children five and under are admitted free.  At 6:00 p.m., a stew supper will be served including chicken or venison stew, crackers, dessert and a cold drink.  (If you are interested in entering the new stew cooking contest, please call the Extension office for more information.)   In addition, a Wild Game Taster’s Buffet will be offered. The public is encouraged to bring wild game dishes. This is not a contest, and people who supply a dish will receive free admission, door prize tickets, and one free gun raffle ticket.

The Big Buck Contest is an event for all hunters, youth and adults.  To enter a trophy buck, hunters must be residents of Leake County and the deer must have been legally harvested in a fair chase manner in Mississippi during the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 hunting seasons. The deadline to enter a trophy buck is 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 8.  Bucks may be entered at the Leake County Extension Service Office beginning Thursday, November 4. Participants must complete an official entry form when entering a deer.  For more information contact the Leake County Extension Office at 601-267-8036.

Vendor/Exhibitor space is available for $25/booth.  Forms may be picked up at the Extension Office and the deadline to reserve your space will be Friday, November 5th by 12:00 p.m.

MSU Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs.   Please contact the Leake County Extension Office prior to a program or event to request reasonable accommodation.

 

Submit a Comment