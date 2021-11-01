The 2021 Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be held on Tuesday, November 9th in the Carthage Coliseum. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission, which includes supper, is $10 per adult and $5 per student. Children five and under are admitted free. At 6:00 p.m., a stew supper will be served including chicken or venison stew, crackers, dessert and a cold drink. (If you are interested in entering the new stew cooking contest, please call the Extension office for more information.) In addition, a Wild Game Taster’s Buffet will be offered. The public is encouraged to bring wild game dishes. This is not a contest, and people who supply a dish will receive free admission, door prize tickets, and one free gun raffle ticket.

The Big Buck Contest is an event for all hunters, youth and adults. To enter a trophy buck, hunters must be residents of Leake County and the deer must have been legally harvested in a fair chase manner in Mississippi during the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 hunting seasons. The deadline to enter a trophy buck is 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 8. Bucks may be entered at the Leake County Extension Service Office beginning Thursday, November 4. Participants must complete an official entry form when entering a deer. For more information contact the Leake County Extension Office at 601-267-8036.

Vendor/Exhibitor space is available for $25/booth. Forms may be picked up at the Extension Office and the deadline to reserve your space will be Friday, November 5th by 12:00 p.m.

MSU Extension will provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities or special needs. Please contact the Leake County Extension Office prior to a program or event to request reasonable accommodation.