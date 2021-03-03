Blood Drive at Neshoba General Coming Next Week

The blood drive is back at Neshoba General. Hospital officials are inviting you to participate in their March blood drive. The event will be next Thursday, March 11th between 10:00am-4:00pm in the front parking lot of the hospital. “For your convenience, we will have 2 buses on campus again. You can register in advance by clicking on the heart below or visiting the following link.” MBS will be offering antibody testing for all successful donors and a t-shirt. To schedule an appointment click below.