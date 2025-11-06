Blood drives planned in Neshoba and Attala Counties later this month

JACKSON, Miss. –Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is launching a statewide push for blood donations this November, emphasizing the critical need to maintain supplies for emergency care, surgeries, cancer treatments, and ongoing medical needs.

As the season of giving begins, MBS is urging residents across the state to “fall into giving” by participating in community blood drives and visiting donor centers throughout the month. Donations are especially vital during the holiday period when supplies often dip due to travel and busy schedules.

MBS has scheduled drives at various locations from colleges and medical centers to retail stores.

Key events include:

November 25, 2025

Neshoba General Hospital (Choctaw) – 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Walmart Kosciusko (Kosciusko) – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Piggly Wiggly Eupora (Eupora) – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

A full schedule of November mobile drives is available at msblood.com/november-mobile-drives or by calling 601-368-2673.

To encourage participation, all donors who give between November 1–22 at any MBS donor center or mobile blood drive will receive a special seasonal thank-you gift and be entered to win one of four 60″ TVs—just in time for holiday gatherings and family movie nights.

Walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments help reduce wait times.

For details on statewide donation opportunities, visit msblood.com.

MBS is also inviting neighborhoods, offices, schools, and places of worship to host their own blood drives. Hosting provides a meaningful way to support local hospitals and save lives in Mississippi.

Ready to get started? Call (888) 90-BLOOD or visit msblood.com/host-a-blood-drive.Mississippi Blood Services remains the primary blood provider for hospitals across the state, relying entirely on volunteer donors to meet patient needs.

For more information, contact Kasey Dickson at (601) 368-2666.