BMO in the MO’rning is “Sweet” on Amy and The Rustic Acre in Carthage (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – There is a sweet spot in B-MO’s heart this Valentine’s Day for Amy and The Rustic Acre in Carthage. One visit to this slice of heaven on earth at 3000 County Line Rd will tell you not only how incredible the food is, but the detail Amy puts into everything she does. From the lunch menu to her handmade treats, everything says “something special!”

Right now, Amy is taking orders for Valentine’s Day at 601-267-5370 and as you’ll see in the photos below, there’s nothing sweeter for your special person anywhere. Some of the items on the list include:

Chocolate covered Strawberries (white or dark chocolate) Chocolate covered Oreo’s (white or dark chocolate)

Chocolate covered Pretzels (white or dark chocolate) Mini Vanilla or Salted Caramel Cake (shaped in a heart)

Chocolate Strawberry Cup Cakes, Strawberry on Strawberry Cupcakes, Chocolate on Chocolate Cupcakes, Mardi Gras Cupcakes and more.

Amy makes it super easy to place your order and swing by on your way home. Again, call her at 601-267-537 or message her thru her Facebook page by clicking here.

We thank Amy again for the sugar coma and invite you to show your valentine what “something special” truly means by picking up some goodies from The Rustic Acre in Carthage, located at 3000 County Line Rd. Call them to place your orders now at 601-267-5370

B-MO and Breck may have to rename DOUBLE Wide WINSDAY to Triple Wide after all the goodies we have to sample today

Miss Ashlee and the crew arrive to the sounds of angels and King Cake cupcakes calling their names