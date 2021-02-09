BMO’S BACK!!!!!!

Fresh off his two big grand entry appearances at last weeks SPRA Rodeo Finals at the Neshoba County Coliseum in Philadelphia, then his 18 hour roundtrip drive back home for the BIG GAME on Sunday, your buddy BMO is back! Join him today for a recap of the rodeo and big game festivities, he’ll have your chance to get qualified for our Valentines Day promotion “Strait from the Heart” where you could win all of this:

A “SWEETHEART DINNER” FOR TWO AT LEE’S STEAKHOUSE – located at 15874 Hwy 21 N in Sebastopol

A DOZEN RED ROSES FROM MG & COMPANY – located at 416 E Beacon St in Philadelphia

A YANKEE CANDLE FROM E-VON’S JEWELRY – located at 610 Hwy 16 W in Carthage

A BOTTLE OF WINE FROM FAIR CITY LIQUOR – located at 1207 Pecan Ave in Philadelphia

A HALF DOZEN SPOONFUDGED DIPPED STRAWBERRIES AND A JAR OF SPOONFUDGE TO GO WITH IT courtesy of Proverbs Coffee – located at 779 Hwy 16 E in Cartage

Just listen to Strait at 8 (brought to you by Chuck’s Paint & Body in Philadelphia, then write down both of the back to back favorites from the “King of Country Music” when BMO asks you what they were before 9am and you might be feeling the love from “Mississippi’s Superstar Country. Kicks 96!”