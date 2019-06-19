Board awards MAS County Employee Scholarships

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors recently presented Ansley Rigby and Abby Seale with Certificates and $500 scholarship checks as the Neshoba County recipients of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship.

Board President Allen White said, “It is our pleasure to recognize and support the continuing education of Miss Rigby and Miss Seale through the award of these County Employee Scholarships provided by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. We hope these scholarships will assist them in accomplishing their educational and career goals and on behalf of the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors we wish them much success.”

Miss Rigby plans to continue her education at East Central Community College. Miss Seale plans to continue her education at Mississippi State University.

This year the MAS County Employee Scholarship program awarded $43,000 in scholarships to dependents of current or retired county employees around the state.

Derrick Surrette, Executive Director of MAS said, “The MAS County Employee Scholarship program is one way that our Association can give back to the employees of our counties. We hope to have an even greater response to the program next year.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is a nonprofit support association for Mississippi’s 82 counties. Since its inception in 1928, MAS has been committed to the improvement of county government across our state. MAS members have been instrumental in implementing efficient and effective grassroots government that serves the general welfare not only of the counties themselves, but of the entire state. For more information on MAS, visit their website at www.mssupervisors.org.