Body Found In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased body found inside an abandoned house. “Officers responded to the 900 block of Gum street at approximately 10:20 am after receiving a call about a possible deceased body. The identity of this person has not yet been determined yet and the investigation continues. The body is being sent to MS Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy and positive identification.” If anyone has any information about this case please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131