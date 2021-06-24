BOLO ALERT – Have You Seen Her?

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement. “Be on the lookout for a 16 year old white female by the name of Patience Steen. Description, long dark brown hair, brown eyes, HT 5’7″, WT 165-170 pounds, DOB 06/15/2005. Last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes. Last seen in Leake County in the Freeny area close to Hwy 488 and Collier Ferry Road on foot, unknown direction of travel.” If contact is made please hold for Leake County Sheriff Office and contact 601-267-7362