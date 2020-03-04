BOLO for Stolen Pizza Delivery Vehicle (Audio)

At 7:00 pm a call came into the Attala 911 Dispatch of a stolen truck. The driver said that she worked for Pizza Hut and when she delivered a pizza to a residence on Attala Road 1205 in the Williamsville community the truck was stolen.

The vehicle is described as a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with a Lowndes county tag, chrome rims, bed cover, a Holmes Community College as well as a Superman Sticker on the back glass. No direction of travel was given.

If you see a vehicle matching this description you are urged to contact Attala Dispatch at (662) 289-3131 or your local 911 dispatch.