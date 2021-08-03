Boswell Media Sports 2021 football broadcast lineup

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air over 50 live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College football this season.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on-air and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on with select games video streamed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

Breck Riley will return as “Voice of the Whippets” for the seventh straight season and ninth season overall.



Also back for another season on Breezy 101 will be Holmes Community College football. The Bulldogs will air Thursdays nights on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.

As previously announced on HolmesAthletics.com, Breck Riley will takeover as ‘Voice of the Bulldogs.” Cliff Barker will return as color commentator for the third straight season.

Fresh off a state championship and an undefeated season, Leake Academy Rebels’ football returns to Cruisin’ 98.3.

Veteran Boswell Media Sports broadcaster Philip Palmertree will take over as “Voice of the Rebels.”

Palmertee will also take over as “Voice of the Warriors” for East Central Community College broadcasts on Cruisin’ 98.3.

Jeremy Tillman (Kosciusko) and Paul Williams (East Central) will join Boswell Media Sports as color analysts for the 2021 season.

Billy Steen, Boswell Media’s longest tenured employee, will return as senior producer in the Boswell Media Sports Studio.

The 2021 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Friday, Aug. 20.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)

Audio Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Color Commentary: TBD

Holmes CC Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Video stream: https://holmesccmedia.com/

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color commentary: Cliff Barker

East Central CC Football

