Boswell Media Sports 2022 football broadcast lineup

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air over 50 live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College football this season.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on-air and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on Breezy 101 with select games video streamed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

Breck Riley will return as “Voice of the Whippets” for the eighth straight season and 10th season as part of the Whippet’s football broadcasts. Jeremy Tillman will return to the broadcast crew for his second season as color commentator. Additionally, Evan Miles returns to the team as a camera operator and production assistant.



Also back for another season on Breezy 101 will be Holmes Community College football. The Bulldogs will air Thursdays nights on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Riley returns to as ‘Voice of the Bulldogs” for the second season, with Cliff Barker returning for his fourth season as color commentator.

Leake Academy Rebels football will once again air on Cruisin’98.3, Cruisin98news.com, and the free Cruisin’ 98 mobile app. Addtionally, select games will be video streamed on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

Philip Palmertree will return for his second season as “Voice of the Rebels.” Jonathan Fitzhugh will join Boswell Media Sports this season as color commentator for the Leake Academy broadcasts.

On Thursday nights, East Central Community College will air on Cruisin’ 98.3, with Palmertree returning for his second season as “Voice of the Warriors.” Joining Palmertree on the broadcast as color commentator will be former Mississippi State coach and quarterback Rockey Felker.

Billy Steen, Boswell Media’s longest tenured employee, will return as senior producer in the Boswell Media Sports Studio.

The 2022 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Friday, Aug. 19.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)

Audio Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Color Commentary: Jonathan Fitzhugh

Holmes CC Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Video stream: https://holmesccmedia.com/

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color commentary: Cliff Barker

East Central CC Football

