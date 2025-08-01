Boswell Media Sports announces broadcast teams for 2025 football season

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, and Holmes Community College.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on the radio and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on Breezy 103.7, with games also video streamed on the Boswell Media Sports – Kosciusko YouTube channel.

Breck Riley will return as “Voice of the Whippets” for the 11th straight season and 13th season overall as part of the Whippet football broadcast team. Jeremy Tillman will return to the broadcast crew for his fifth season as color commentator. Additionally, Hayes Tyler and Eli Devenish return to the broadcast crew as camera operators and production assistants.



Also back for another season on Breezy 103 will be Holmes Community College football. Breezy 103 serves as the flagship station of the Holmes Football Radio Network. The Bulldogs will air Thursdays nights on Breezy 103, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 103 mobile app.

Riley returns as ‘Voice of the Bulldogs” for the fifth season, with Cliff Barker returning for his seventh season as color commentator. Additionally, J.R. Hall and Steve Diffey return to the broadcast crew as spotter and statistician, respectfully.

Leake Academy Rebels football will once again air on Cruisin’98.3, Cruisin98news.com, and the free Cruisin’ 98 mobile app. Additionally, select games will be video streamed on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

Philip Palmertree will return for his fifth season as “Voice of the Rebels.” Cooper Sanders joins the broadcast team this year as color commentator.

Billy Steen, Boswell Media’s longest tenured employee, will return as senior producer in the Boswell Media Sports Studio.

The 2025 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Friday, Aug. 29.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 103.7 (WLIN-FM)

Breezy 103.7 (WLIN-FM) Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports – Kosciusko

Boswell Media Sports – Kosciusko Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app Pre-game: TBD

TBD Kickoff: TBD

TBD Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Breck Riley Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)

Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ) Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Audio Stream : Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app

: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app Pre-game: TBD

TBD Kickoff: TBD

TBD Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Phillip Palmertree Color Commentary: Cooper Sanders

Holmes CC Football

