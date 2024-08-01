Boswell Media Sports Announces Broadcast Teams for 2024 Football Season

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, and Holmes Community College.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on the radio and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on Breezy 101.1, with select games video streamed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

Breck Riley will return as “Voice of the Whippets” for the 10th straight season and 12th season overall as part of the Whippet football broadcast team. Jeremy Tillman will return to the broadcast crew for his fourth season as color commentator. Additionally, Hayes Tyler joins the broadcast crew as a camera operator and production assistant.



Also back for another season on Breezy 101 will be Holmes Community College football. Breezy 101 serves as the flagship station of the Holmes Football Radio Network. The Bulldogs will air Thursdays nights on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.

Riley returns as ‘Voice of the Bulldogs” for the fourth season, with Cliff Barker returning for his sixth season as color commentator. Additionally, J.R. Hall and Steve Diffey return to the broadcast crew as spotter and statistician, respectfully.

Leake Academy Rebels football will once again air on Cruisin’98.3, Cruisin98news.com, and the free Cruisin’ 98 mobile app. Additionally, select games will be video streamed on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

Philip Palmertree will return for his fourth season as “Voice of the Rebels.” Sam Rigby joins Boswell Media Sports this season as color commentator for Leake Academy broadcasts.

Billy Steen, Boswell Media’s longest tenured employee, will return as senior producer in the Boswell Media Sports Studio.

The 2024 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Friday, Aug. 23 when Leake Academy travels to Jackson Academy.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM) Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app Pre-game: TBD

TBD Kickoff: TBD

TBD Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Breck Riley Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)

Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ) Audio Stream* : Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app

: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app Pre-game: TBD

TBD Kickoff: TBD

TBD Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree

Phillip Palmertree Color Commentary: Sam Rigby

Holmes CC Football

