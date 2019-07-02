Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Philadelphia Tornadoes (audio)

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Breck Riley sits down with Philadelphia head football coach David Frey to discuss how he’s preparing for his first full season as head coach.
2019 Philadelphia Tornadoes Football Schedule:
Aug. 23– vs Center Point (AL)
Aug. 30 – at West Lauderdale
Sept. 6 – vs Leake Central
Sept. 13 – at Noxubee County
Sept. 20 – vs Madison Ridgeland Academy (MRA)
Sept. 27 – vs Kemper County
Oct. 4 – vs Scott Central
Oct. 11 – at Lake
Oct. 18 – at Forest
Oct. 25 – vs Newton
Nov. 1 – at Union