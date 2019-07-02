Home » Local » Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Philadelphia Tornadoes (audio)

Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Philadelphia Tornadoes (audio)

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Breck Riley sits down with Philadelphia head football coach David Frey to discuss how he’s preparing for his first full season as head coach.


2019 Philadelphia Tornadoes Football Schedule:
  • Aug. 23– vs Center Point (AL)
  • Aug. 30 – at West Lauderdale
  • Sept. 6 – vs Leake Central
  • Sept. 13 – at Noxubee County
  • Sept. 20 – vs Madison Ridgeland Academy (MRA)
  • Sept. 27 – vs Kemper County
  • Oct. 4 – vs Scott Central
  • Oct. 11 – at Lake
  • Oct. 18 – at Forest
  • Oct. 25 – vs Newton
  • Nov. 1 – at Union

Submit a Comment