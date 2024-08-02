Boswell Media Sports is now on Spotify

You can now get coverage of local sports teams sent directly to your phone by subscribing to Boswell Media Sports on Spotify.

In addition to player interviews and coaches shows, audio replays of Boswell Media Sports broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, and Holmes Community College football will be available on Spotify.

And while most audio and video files will still be archived online at BreezyNews.com, Kicks96news.com, and the Boswell Media Youtube channels, certain content will be Spotify Exclusive.

Subscribe on Spotify HERE and be sure to turn on notifications to be notified when new episodes are uploaded.

Programming available on Spotify includes:

Kosciusko Football Coaches Show

Leake Academy Football Coaches Show (Presented by Southgroup Cox)

Full Audio of Breezy 101’s broadcast of Kosciusko Whippets football

Full Audio of the Holmes Football Radio Networks Broadcast of Holmes Community College football

Full Audio of Cruisin 98’s broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels Football

*Please note that there will be NO live broadcasts on Spotify.

Files will be available on Spotify ONLY after they have aired live on a Boswell Media Sports radio or online platform.