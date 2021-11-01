Boswell Media Sports Playoffs Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Friday, November 5
Kosciusko at Caledonia
- Radio: Breezy 101 (WLIN)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 app
- Pre-Game: 6:15 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Pillow Academy at Leake Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com, Kicks 96 and/or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: TBD
**Pregame times are approximate.