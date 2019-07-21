Bounds: Final leg of 4-lane project still a ‘go’

A state representative says the 4-lane project for Highway 19 between House and Philadelphia is still an active plan.

District 44 state Rep. Scott Bounds said the bidding on construction will begin in the fall of 2020. Crews could break ground on the 13-mile four-lane project in early 2021.

Late last year, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced it received a $25 million federal grant to help fund the project. The remaining money to widen Highway 19 will come from state funds.

State officials and economic development officials in both Lauderdale and Neshoba counties have been advocating to four-lane 19 for decades. They say the project will make the highway much safer and open the area to development.