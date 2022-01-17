Brandon Burrage of Noxapater Wins Big Time with B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – A big congratulations went out this morning to first time winner Brandon Burrage of Noxipater this morning. Brandon not only won a 4 pack of tickets and pit passes, but it was his first time winning anything on the radio! Congratulations Brandon, you were long overdue for a win! Listen for your chance to do the same, coming up later today!

To qualify, simply text “Monster Truck” along with your first and last name to 601-389-1967 and you’re finished. Then sent back and see if your name is chosen, you could be on your way!

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour makes its way to the Mississippi Coliseum with not one but TWO big shows. The first one happens this Saturday at 1:30 and the second taking place beginning at 7:30 pm! To get your tickets without the wait, click here.

Brandon is our big winner with B-MO in the MO’rnng: