Branning To Speak In DC At Supreme Court Rally

State Senator Jenifer Branning is scheduled to be among the speakers Wednesday morning at a pro-life rally outside the U-S Supreme Court as the justices prepare to hear arguments on a Mississippi abortion law– a case which could result in the Roe vs Wade decision being overturned. Branning, a Republican, represents portions of Neshoba, Leake and Winston counties. She was invited to be among about three dozen women to speak at the rally. And Branning says it’s important to show that many women support protecting the unborn. She won’t be the only Mississippian speaking out today. Diane Derzis, the owner of the state’s only abortion clinic and the clinic director, Shannon Brewer, will take part in a news conference hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights.