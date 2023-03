Dr. Lundy Brantley will retire as Neshoba County School Superintendent.

The school announced that in a press release at NeshobaCentral.com.

“It is not something I’ve taken lightly,” Brantley said. “I’ve prayed about it and asked God to reveal the right time and he has. I have a great peace about it but still, my heart is heavy.”

Brantley has served as the district’s superintendent since 2017 and helped lead the district to an “A’ unaccountably rating.