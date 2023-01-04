HomeLeakeBreak-In, Disturbance, and More in Leake County Monday

Break-In, Disturbance, and More in Leake County Monday

On Monday, January 2nd at 12:10 a.m., Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Wright Rd.

2:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Circle Rd when they received a call stating that someone was breaking into the home.  EMS was requested after officers arrived on scene, and one person was transported to the hospital.

8:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several cows out near the roadway on Hwy 25 N near Industrial Dr.

6:34 p.m. – Carthage Police were requested to Westbrook Square Apartments by a caller who said there were 5-6 males walking through the parking lot with guns.

