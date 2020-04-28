Breaking: Age Restriction Removed from Philadelphia Order

Age restrictions have been removed from the Philadlephia Executive Order #1. The modification is in effect immediately according to Philadelphia City Hall. Mayor Young originally announced the order yesterday which prohibited anyone under the age of 16 from entering the businesses. While this restriction has been removed, other restrictions remain in place. Anyone entering a business must continue to wear a mask, including customers and all employees. The order may be enforced by law and could include fines up to $500. This order remains in place until 8 a.m. Monday, May 11th.