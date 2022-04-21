HomeLocalBreaking and Entering and Alarms in Neshoba

Breaking and Entering and Alarms in Neshoba

Wed. 4/20/22

 

1:17 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on Road 236.

7:31 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the report of a vehicle that had run into a ditch on Road 101

2:37 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar alarm at a residence on Dogwood Lane.

10:44 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a call about a female being held against her will at gunpoint at a residence on Road 2608. Deputies were able to clear up the situation.

10:15 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a Breaking and Entering in progress on Fox Ave.

