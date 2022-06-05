Breaking and Entering and Burglary Alarms in Neshoba

Saturday, 6/5/22
2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Poplar Ave.
11:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Railroad Ave.
11:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 2610.
2:47 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of a prowler the night before at a residence on Road 248.
4:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver reported on Hwy. 16 E.
7:42 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a road hazard near Burnside Park where some equipment was blocking a lane of traffic.
9:03 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm on Road 101.