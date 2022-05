Thursday, 5/19/22

10:52 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence on Road 234 for a breaking and entering call.

2:37 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of an RV that had been broken into at an RV park.

7:38 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance involving drugs at a residence on Northwest Street.