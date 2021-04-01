Breaking – Carthage Water Update From City Water Operator Dale Edgar

We spoke with Carthage Water Operator Dale Edgar. He confirmed to us that water is starting to return and should reach full capacity within the next few hours. An official boil water alert is not mandatory at this time, although you may choose to boil water. The cause of the outage is still being evaluated but yesterday’s temporary storm power outage could have been a contributing factor as water was being pumped through reserve mode. At one point all controllers went out at the same time this morning. As far as anyone can confirm this has never happened before.

We will keep you updated as additional details are available.