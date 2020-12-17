Breaking- Choctaw Health Center Receives First Shipment of Covid-19 Vaccine, Possibly First In Region

The Choctaw Health Center has received their first shipment of the Covid-19 Vaccine. According to CHC Officials, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered late tonight from Indian Health Services for use with frontline health care workers.

CHC officials said “we are prepared to accept, store and distribute the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Friday, December 11, 2020, to grant Emergency Use Authorization. Choctaw Health Center is the first hospital in Neshoba County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is an exciting and historical moment for the hospital and Tribe’s effort in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease.” This is a breaking story and we will keep you updated as details become available. photos courtesy of CHS)