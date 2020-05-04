Breaking: Gov. Reeves Announces Revisions Including Some Openings

Safer at Home changes have been announced. Governor Tate Reeves shared the following in a News Conference today:

Outdoor gatherings up to 20 people are allowed. Examples are open, outside sports practices. Additional people are guided to stay in their cars.

Restaurants are allowed to open with very strict guidelines. Only 50% capacity is allowed. All servers are to wear masks. Sections will be closed off.

Hair Salons must remain closed for the time being. Plans are being put in place to distribute stabilization funds from Cares Act resources.

All individuals are advised to continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

More details to follow.