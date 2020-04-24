BREAKING: Gov. Reeves rebrands “shelter-in-place” order as “safer-at-home” order

Gov. Tate Reeves has rebranded Mississippi’s “shelter-in-place” order as a “safer-at-home” executive order.

Reeves made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon.

The updated order goes into effect Monday, April 27 at 8:00 am.

The change comes as Reeves and state leaders work towards a gradual reopening of the state.

Many of the details in the new order follow the same as the original “shelter-in-place” order.

Social gatherings of 10 or more people are still outlawed. Salons, gyms, museums, and movie theaters will remain closed.

Restaurants still can remain open only for drive-thru, curbside, or takeout.

The new order does allow certain retail stores to reopen, but they must operate at half of the store’s full capacity.

Reeves said this order is in effect for two, but mentioned the possibility that it could be extended.