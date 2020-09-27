BREAKING: Kosciusko High School to be virtual only for 2 weeks

Kosciusko High School will be virtual only for the next two weeks due to rising cases of Covid-19 at the school.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following

“Following advice from health officials and out of an abundance of caution Kosciusko High School will switch to virtual learning beginning September 28 and continue through October 9.

Students who need devices for virtual learning will be able to pick those up on Tuesday at Kosciusko High School.

All extracurricular activities will be canceled during this two week period as well.

This is only for Kosciusko High School students, all other students may come to school as normal, including the siblings of high school students. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work together in keeping students and staff safe.”

This week was scheduled to be Homecoming week for the school district, with a parade set for Thursday and presentation of the Homecoming Court on Friday.

There was no indication if the festivites would be postponed or rescheduled.

