Breaking: Leake Academy Closure

Leake Academy has just received new information and guidance concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Based on the latest developments, it is the recommendation of MAIS that schools close beginning Monday, March 16 for one week. All MAIS activities and athletic events will be also be canceled next week. .

Tentatively, students will return to school on Monday, March 23. However, they will be consulting with MAIS about the week-to-week approach when considering additional school closures. Leake Academy will re-evaluate this fluid situation and will provide updates as new information becomes available. This recommendation is in accordance with other states in our region.

Leake Academy appreciates your understanding and support during this time. The health and safety of all students, along with their faculty and staff, are the top priority.