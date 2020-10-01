Breaking- Lockdowns Being Reported In Philadlephia, Possible Crime In City

This morning we are reporting possible lockdowns in the community including possible banks and the Neshoba County School District. All students are safe. The NCDS reports as follows “the NCSD is on a “soft” lockdown due to an ongoing incident in town. A soft lockdown is where we have everything locked and all movement is closely monitored. All students are safe. We will notify when the lockdown is lifted. The NCSD is being advised by local law enforcement.”

Kicks is following this breaking story closely and will keep you updated.