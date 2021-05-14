Breaking – Mississippi Justices Toss Voter-Backed Marijuana Initiative

The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November. In their ruling Friday, justices also said the state’s initiative process is outdated. Initiative 65 required the state Health Department to create a medical marijuana program by midyear. The department has been working on that. Legal arguments were more about the initiative process than medical marijuana. A lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler argued Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated, so Initiative 65 should not have been on the ballot. State attorneys argued that signatures for Initiative 65 were properly gathered from five old congressional districts. AP)