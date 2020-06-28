Breaking: Mississippi Legislators Vote To Change Flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have taken historic votes to remove a Confederate battle emblem from their state flag. Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes Sunday. It’s the last state flag that includes a Confederate symbol that many people condemn as racist. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population. A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol but must have the words “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election.

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press