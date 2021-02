Multiple Car Pile up reported south of Twin City on Hwy 35 between there and Estes Mill road. We reached out to Sheriff Atkinson who confirmed the following “There is a multiple car pile up but NO wrecks reported just numerous vehicles that could not make it up the hill south of Twin City. Hwy 35 currently not passable at all right now. MDOT is working to make it passable and working the scene.” Please stay off the roads. This is a fluid situation and we will keep you updated.