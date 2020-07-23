Breaking News: Leake County Schools Postpone Start Date!

On the behalf of the Leake County School Board, I would like to announce after much consideration, we have decided that Leake County Schools will begin school on September 8, 2020, this date is subject to change as we evaluate future circumstances. Information pertaining to if school will be virtual or hybrid will given closer to the start of school. Ms. Young, the Superintendent of Education, will be releasing a statement soon. Parents, thank you so much for your patience, prayers, and cooperation during this difficult time. Please visit Leake County School District on Facebook or Leake County School District Website for more information.