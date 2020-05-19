BREAKING: Pearl River Resort erring on the side of caution

Here’s the latest! PRR will not open on Thursday

PEARL RIVER RESORT AND BOK HOMA CASINO PROPERTY UPDATES

“While we are aware that the Mississippi Gaming Commission is allowing casinos that it regulates to reopen Thursday for Memorial Day weekend, our Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa properties will not open this week. As eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we think it prudent to wait a while longer.

For the wellbeing of our associates and guests, we have robust protocols in place that include everything from strict safety and sanitation measures to installation of new top-of-the line cleaning technology. When we reopen, it will be with the confidence that the time is right for the safety of our associates, guests and tribal members. We encourage everyone to take care and be safe.”

– William “Sonny” Johnson, President and CEO Pearl River Resort

“Because the safety and health of our associates and guests are of the utmost importance to us, we are not opening Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa at this time. To ensure our associates and guests return to the safest facility possible, a thorough reopening plan is in place that includes safety measures and additional equipment. We know our associates are ready to return to work and our wonderful guests are ready to come back to the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino experience they know and love. And we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon!”

– Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben