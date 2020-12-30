Breaking – Pearl River Resort New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cancelled

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Pearl River Resort are cancelled. Pearl River Resort says ‘ in consultation with Choctaw Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, Pearl River Resort regretfully announces the cancellation of its New Years Eve Fireworks Show. The Safety of Pearl River Resort’s guests and associates as well as the broader community is our top priority.”
Pearl River Resort went on to say that they are encouraging everyone to watch and listen to local media for emergency information regarding severe weather.