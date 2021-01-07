Breaking- PECO Foods Announces Repositioning of Company – Canton, Philadelphia and Brooksville to Close, Sebastopol to Expand

Breaking: Peco Foods has announced repositioning with closure of Philadelphia, Canton, and Brooksville Plants in our area. We contacted Peco foods for confirmation and additional information. We can confirm that our immediate plants will be impacted with those closures and expansion taking place in Sebastopol. See official statement below and we will update you with additional information as it become available.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – January 7, 2021 – Peco Foods, one of the nation’s leading poultry companies, is announcing a company-wide repositioning as part of its strategic plan to better align with changing customer needs and economic conditions. A refocusing of this nature is a first for the 83-year-old family-owned company and will create opportunities for more competitive performance to continue serving Peco’s team members, customers and communities long-term.

In line with Peco’s long-term strategic vision, processing and live operations will be scaling back, resulting in closures in three Mississippi locations – Brooksville, Canton (Fulton Street) and Philadelphia (hatchery). Peco is working diligently to provide team members at the affected locations with opportunities throughout the company wherever possible, living out the company’s core value of doing the right thing for their people.

“Since Peco’s beginnings as family-owned company 83 years ago, the industry has drastically shifted,” said Peco Foods Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffith. “By streamlining our operations, we can continue building a sustainable company that will support the families and communities of our team members and customers for years to come. The decisions announced today – each carefully considered – will position Peco strongly for future growth and industry leadership.”

This repositioning takes industry trends into account, shifting production based on customer feedback and consumer habits. Resources will be further invested in ramping up the company’s West Point, MS., facility and adding operations in Sebastopol, MS., and Pocahontas, AR., which have the capability to expand value-added product lines and meet rising demands for customer-driven, innovative foods.

“By growing strategically, we can continue attracting and retaining the brightest in the industry and contributing to economic development across our footprint,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Hickman. “We are thankful for the community support we’ve received over the years and look forward to impacting the region as a growing, thriving company employing thousands.”

With early beginnings as a small hatchery and feed mill, Peco has grown into an industry leader employing 7,000 people throughout Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi. Known for its commitment to its team members, customers and communities, these plans will set the company up for sustainable growth bringing jobs, workforce development and economic opportunities to the region.

The company will begin communicating with affected team members immediately with plans to finalize all changes by summer. For more information on Peco Foods, visit www.pecofoods.com.